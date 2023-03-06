Cedar Island students visited by Maple Grove author

Students at Cedar Island Elementary School were visited by author Melanie Heuiser Hill. Hill talked with scholars in grades Four STAR through second-grade about her picture book “Around the Table That Grandad Built” and with the students in grades third through fifth about her chapter book “Giant Pumpkin Suite.”
Hill grew up in Minnesota and went to school in Osseo Area Schools after moving to the area in junior high. “Giant Pumpkin Suite” was her debut novel, followed by her picture book “Around the Table That Grandad Built.”
During the author visit with the younger students, Hill read the book and used sign language to sign different parts of the book. She also talked with students about what a dedication in a book is, where she got the idea for the book, and what the book is about.
She then asked the students what foods they would choose to bring to their table and who they would invite to enjoy the food with them. The kindergarten and Four STAR group said they would bring foods like macaroni and cheese, watermelon, spaghetti and marshmallows, and invite their baby siblings, parents, friends, classmates and pets.
“In my family, we love gathering around the table, so I wanted to write a book about everyone coming together, family and friends,” Hill said.
Students also had the opportunity at the end to ask Hill questions. They asked about how long it took to write the books, what an illustrator does, how it feels to be an author, where she writes her books, how she started to be an author and which of her books is her favorite.
“I love both of my books equally for different reasons,” Hill answered to the last question.
