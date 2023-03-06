Cedar Island students visited by Maple Grove author

(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)

Author Melanie Heuiser Hill spoke with students at Cedar Island Elementary School after reading one of books.

Students at Cedar Island Elementary School were visited by author Melanie Heuiser Hill. Hill talked with scholars in grades Four STAR through second-grade about her picture book “Around the Table That Grandad Built” and with the students in grades third through fifth about her chapter book “Giant Pumpkin Suite.”

Hill grew up in Minnesota and went to school in Osseo Area Schools after moving to the area in junior high. “Giant Pumpkin Suite” was her debut novel, followed by her picture book “Around the Table That Grandad Built.”

