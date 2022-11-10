Catching up with local NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

(Photo by Dave Pedersen)

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (left) visited his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., in the Vikings press box during the recent Vikings-Cardinals game.

Over the years you could find Larry Fitzgerald Sr. traveling from Edina to Arizona to watch his son play as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.

The opposite happened Sunday, Oct. 30, when Larry Fitzgerald Jr. showed up in the Vikings press box to visit with his father, who was covering the Vikings for local radio and newspaper media outlets.

