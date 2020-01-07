During the annual New Year’s Eve open skate and DJ event at the Champlin Ice Forum on Dec. 31, attendee Mike Driscoll won $100. Driscoll is pictured here after he found the hidden medallion in exchange for a cash prize donated by Maple Bank in Champlin. Besides ice skating, live music and a medallion hunt, the afternoon event also included a chuck-a-puck contest and a balloon drop after a countdown. (Photo courtesy of Champlin Parks and Recreation)
