With all precincts reporting, the unofficial results show Ned Carroll (DFL) winning the House Dist. 42A seat. Carroll received 12,018 votes (58.30%).

Challenger Kathy Burkett (R) received 8,587 votes (41.66%). There were nine write-in votes.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments