The 17th annual Caroling at the Historic Bridge event is fast approaching. Mark the calendars for Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event takes place at the historic pedestrian bridge in Hanover near County Road 19.

New this year are llamas that will be mingling with the crowd throughout the evening. As usual, area choirs will present holiday music and lead us in sing-a-longs. Photos in the one-horse open sleigh are always a popular activity as well as warming up around the bonfire and meeting/greeting new and old friends. Kids will delight in meeting Old St. Nick in his tent along with his special elves. Free refreshments.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments