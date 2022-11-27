The 17th annual Caroling at the Historic Bridge event is fast approaching. Mark the calendars for Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event takes place at the historic pedestrian bridge in Hanover near County Road 19.
New this year are llamas that will be mingling with the crowd throughout the evening. As usual, area choirs will present holiday music and lead us in sing-a-longs. Photos in the one-horse open sleigh are always a popular activity as well as warming up around the bonfire and meeting/greeting new and old friends. Kids will delight in meeting Old St. Nick in his tent along with his special elves. Free refreshments.
Copies of the just released newly expanded and revised edition of “Safe From the Outside World” – Hanover’s social history book – will also be available for purchase. PayPal, Venmo and credit cards along with cash, of course, are accepted.
Event sponsors this year are Lisa Middagh, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones (Otsego Office) and Proline Electric of Hanover. The Hanover Historical Society would also like to thank Cub Foods of St. Michael for their donation of cookies.
Watch the Hanover Historical Society of Minnesota’s Facebook page
@HanoverHistoricalSocietyofMN for updates and reminders of this popular family event.
This event is the Society’s way of giving back to the community during the season of giving. For more information, follow its Facebook page or visithanoverhistoricalsociety.org.
