The new Caribou Coffee, located at 9805 Maple Grove Parkway, near Maple Grove Hospital, is now open. The doors officially opened on March 10.
The shop has a new look and feel. This new Maple Grove location has an updated interior and design, with comfortable spaces that are functional with optimized spaces to work.
There will also be new food and beverage options at the new site, which are not offered at all the Caribou locations. There will be sandwiches available at lunch time that are made fresh daily. Donuts, cookies and Einstein Bros Bagels will be served. Healthy grab-and-go options include overnight oats and yogurt, almond butter and chia parfaits. There are even diary free fruit and veggie smoothies offered.
New Caribou drinks on tap at the new Maple Grove include: infused cold press drinks and nitro drinks.
There will be an official grand opening event Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Another grand opening perk is a $1 off a large drink, which includes Nitro + BOUlted drinks
This weekend, March 14 and 15, is a donation weekend at the location. With every purchase, a $1 donation will go to Maple Grove Senior High School baseball team.
