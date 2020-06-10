The filing period for Minnesota Legislature candidates and Dayton City Council candidates closed June 2. Here is a look at who will be competing for local seats.
On the ballot for State Senate District 34 are Republican incumbent Warren Limmer and DFLers Aarica Coleman and Bonnie Westlin.
In the State Senate District 36 race, Republican Karen Attia and DFL incumbent John Hoffman filed.
Those filing in the State Representative District 34A race are Republican incumbent Kristin Robbins and DFLer Brian Raines.
In the State Representative District 34B race, Republican Dori Trossen and incumbent Kristin Bahner (DFL) have filed.
Those filing in the State Representative District 36A race are Republican Bill Maresh and DFL incumbent Zack Stephenson.
In the Dayton city election, Dennis Fisher and Jonathan Mellberg have filed for mayor. Both are current council members. Those candidates who have filed for two city council seats are: Eric Abbot, David Fashant, Travis Henderson, Tim McNeil (current mayor), Troy Okerlund, Scott Salonek, Brian Towley and James Woolsey Jr.
All candidates will be appearing on the Primary Election ballot Aug. 11, except the candidates running for the mayor of Dayton where there aren’t enough candidates to require a primary.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
