The filing period for candidates to run for local seats in the Nov. 3 General Election closed Aug. 11. Those candidates who have filed are listed below.
In Champlin, Jack Joa and incumbent Nate Truesdell filed for the council member ward 3 seat. Those filing for the ward 4 seat are Sam Mwangi and incumbent Ryan Sabas.
Dayton’s filing period closed earlier this summer. Those on the ballot for the mayor’s seat are current city councilors Dennis Fisher and Jonathan Mellberg. Councilor candidates moving on to the general election include: David Fashant, Travis Henderson, Troy Okerlund, and Scott Salonek.
Maple Grove will have two council seats up. Those candidates filing for those seats are: incumbent Kristy Barnett, incumbent Judy Hanson, Hawanya Hopson, Kristy Janigo, Corinna Jayasuriya and Shirlynn LaChapelle.
In Osseo, the following candidates have filed for the mayor’s seat, Kathleen Gette, incumbent Duane Poppe and Mark Regan. Those candidates filing for the two open council seats are: incumbent Harold Johnson, Kenny Nelson and Alicia Vickerman.
Sixteen residents have filed for the open seats on the Osseo School Board that will be filled on the Nov. 3 election. Eleven candidates will be on the ballot for three open seats in the general election, and five people have filed to fill an open seat due to the resignation of Jessica Craig. That seat will be filled in a special election and the winner will have a two-year term. The candidates who filed for the general election are: Melody Brinkley, Heather Douglass, Scott Fjellman, Tamara Grady, Lerea Graham, David Hallan, Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, Mike Ostaffe, Miamon Queeglay, Joseph Rabiglia and Anthony M. Starks. Ostaffe, Douglass and Mosqueda-Jones are current board members. The candidates vying for Craig’s vacated seat are Thomas Brooks, Bridget Erickson, Vicki L. Richard, Khai Vang and Kia Xiong. Information about each candidate is posted on the district website at district279.org.
The Minnesota House District 34A race has candidates incumbent Kristin Robbins (R) and Brian Raines (DFL) running against each other.
House District 34B candidates are Dori Trossen (R) and incumbent Kristin Bahner (DFL).
The House District 36A candidates who filed are Bill Maresh (R) and incumbent Zack Stephenson (DFL).
The Senate District 34 race has incumbent Warren Limmer (R) running against Bonnie Westlin (DFL), which was determined by the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
Senate District 36 candidates are Karen Attia (R) and incumbent John Hoffman (DFL).
