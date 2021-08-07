The filing period has begun for candidates for the November city council election in Independence. The seats of City Councilors Lynn Betts and Brad Spencer are up for election. Their seats carry four-year terms.

The deadline for submitting candidacy papers is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10. For information, contact Assistant City Administrator Beth Horner at BHorner@ci.independence.mn.us. Filing fee is $2.

As of Monday morning, Aug. 2, no one has filed papers to run in the Independence election.

