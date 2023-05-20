Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Weaver Lake Elementary School the week of June 20 to 23.
Regional program sponsors include Overdeck Family Foundation and Hardenbergh Foundation.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades kindergarten to sixth to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship - all in a fun and engaging environment.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors - the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
• Catching Air — Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.
• Invention Celebration — Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
• MimicBot — Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.
• Pop-Up Venture — Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation.
