The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes has offered a 7-week Camp Arbor program each summer since 2007 featuring free activities for families. But when COVID-19 hit right in the middle of 2020 summer planning, the Camp Arbor team realized that they had to come up with a new way to support the community.
The reimagined kids club “to-go” has been a hit. The shopping center has offered three pick-up dates. Parents register in advance and drive up to get their kit from masked, gloved staff members.
The latest to-go kit pick ups for parents was Aug. 25. Each kit included a variety of back-to-school supplies (folder, markers, eraser, glue stick, crayons, pencil sharpener, ruler, coloring sheets, first day of school photo sheet, and snack). Registration opened last week and 520 kits were claimed within 24 hours.
The Camp Arbor to-go kit program has been so successful, the shopping center is planning to expand offerings this fall/holiday.
