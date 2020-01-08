Author talk
JAN. 9 — The Hennepin County Library- Maple Grove branch will be hosting an author talk event Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Local author Sarah Hanley will discuss her first book, “Matka,” which is based on the true story of the author’s grandmother during and after World War II. She will delve into how the book came to be from both a historical and familial point of view, and how those events and experiences of the past have influenced the present and the future. Books will be available for purchase and signing. The library is located at 8001 Main St. For more information visit hclib.org.
Arbor Committee
JAN. 9 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.
MG Critical Thinkers
JAN. 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “No Excuses: How to Make Meaningful Changes to Get What You Want,” with Danielle Anderson, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MG Historical Museum Open
JAN. 12 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.
Blood donation
JAN. 13 — The American Red Cross will host an upcoming blood donation event Monday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N. in Maple Grove. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Osseo EDA
JAN. 13 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.
MG Arts Center Board
JAN. 13 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the held quarterly, second Monday of the month January, April, July and October, at 6:30 p.m. Contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) is located in the Fountains of Arbor Lakes. MGAC features art shows, art classes, Arbor Lakes Art Fair, Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes. MGAC is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: maplegroveartscenter.org or call 763-370-3003.
Maple Grove Arts Center
JAN. 13 TO FEB. 28 — The Maple Grove Arts Center is hosting The Photography Show, which runs from Jan. 13 to Feb. 28. There will be an opening exhibit celebration Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The center is located at 11666 Fountains Drive. For more information, call 763-370-3003.
Champlin City Council
JAN. 13 — The Champlin City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 11955 Champlin Drive. For agenda information visit ci.champlin.mn.us.
Osseo City Council
JAN. 13 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.
Maple Grove Planners
JAN. 13 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission meeting for Monday, Jan. 13, has been canceled due to no items on the agenda.
Dayton City Council
JAN. 14 — The Dayton City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 12260 S. Diamond Lake Road. For agenda information visit cityofdaytonmn.com.
Driver discount classes
JAN. 14 & 27 — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer two separate 55+ Driver Discount 4-Hour Refresher Courses. There will be one Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. The other course is Monday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The cost to attend either course is $22. For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.
MG Historical Society
JAN. 16 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.
MG Park Board
JAN. 16 — The Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Board will meet Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. All park board meetings and special meetings are open to the public. Visit maplegrovemn.gov for more information.
Blood drive
JAN. 19 — Memorial Blood Centers will host a blood drive event Sunday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Servant of Christ Lutheran Church, 740 Hayden Lake Road in Champlin. For more information, call 1-888-448-3253 or visit mbc.org.
Driver discount class
JAN. 20 & 21 — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55+ Driver Discount 8-Hour First Time Course. The course is Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The cost to attend the course is $26. For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.
MG Women of Today
JAN. 20 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. View the website at maplegrovewt.com or contact the group at mgwomenoftoday@gmail.com for more information.
Osseo planners
JAN. 21 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.
MG Arts Council
JAN. 21 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email MapleGroveArts@aol.com.
Maple Grove City Council
JAN. 21 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
Maple Grove Planners
JAN. 27 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
MG Transit Commission
JAN. 28 — The Maple Grove Transit Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For more information, visit www.maplegrovemn.gov.
MGCO meeting
JAN. 28 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. MGCO begins planning Maple Grove Days in January. The festival is scheduled for July 8-12. Everyone, residents and non-residents, are welcome to join. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the community center at 7 p.m. Committee members are needed for the following areas: Sponsorship, Publicity, Children’s Events, Food Avenue, Entertainment, Business Expo & Crafts, Rice Lake Classic Run, Jr. Golf Tournament, Teen Events, Truck Show, and Site Coordination. No experience required only the desire to work on a fun event with a fun group of people. For agenda or general information call 763-494-5985 voice message line. Visit maplegrovedays.org
Maple Grove City Council
FEB. 3 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
MG Critical Thinkers
FEB. 8 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Breaking Unhealthy Habits,” with Dr. Vanashree, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
Wonders of Winter
FEB. 8 — The annual Wonders of Winter event will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way. Activities include: snowshoeing, kicksledding, ice performance, s’mores by fires, ice skating on the loop, a storyteller, kids activities, wagon rides, fat tire bike demo, hot drinks, hot foods and an ice sculpture. This event is presented by Maple Grove Parks and Recreation.
Osseo planners
FEB. 18 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.
MGCO meeting
MG Citizens Advisory
MARCH 11 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.
MG Critical Thinkers
MARCH 14 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Murder in Chisago City: The Unsolved Johnson Family Mystery from 1933” with Brian Johnson, Saturday, March 14, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
Osseo planners
MARCH 16 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.
Maple Grove Farmers Market
MARCH 19, APRIL 2 & 16 — The Maple Grove Farmers Market’s 2019 Indoor Market runs Dec. 19, March 19, and April 2 and 16. Hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. The market takes place in the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The market will feature around 20 local farmers and food makers offering a wide array of locally grown foods. For more information, visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
MGCO meeting
MARCH 24 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. MGCO begins planning Maple Grove Days in January. The festival is scheduled for July 8-12. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Committee members are needed for the following areas: Sponsorship, Publicity, Children’s Events, Food Avenue, Entertainment, Business Expo & Crafts, Rice Lake Classic Run, Jr. Golf Tournament, Teen Events, Truck Show, and Site Coordination. No experience required. For agenda or general information call 763-494-5985 voice message line. Registration Deadlines for Maple Grove Days Parade and Business Expo are April 2, or until space fills. Sign up now to enter your garden in the MGD Garden Tour. Visit maplegrovedays.org
MG Critical Thinkers
APRIL 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “A Call for Solving Overpopulation” with Karen Shragg, Saturday, April 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MG Arts Center Board
MGCO meeting
APRIL 28 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center. This is a great time to become involved in the planning of Maple Grove Days, running July 8-12. All committees will be represented at this meeting and will provide all interested volunteers the opportunity to learn what goes in into the planning of this event. Everyone, residents and non-residents, are welcome to join. Committee members are needed for the following areas: Sponsorship, Publicity, Children’s Events, Food Avenue, Entertainment, Business Expo & Crafts, Rice Lake Classic Run, Jr. Golf Tournament, Teen Events, Truck Show, and Site Coordination. No experience required only the desire to work on a fun event with a fun group of people. Sign up now to enter your garden in the MGD Garden Tour. For agenda, registration forms or general information call 763-494-5985 voice message line or visit maplegrovedays.org
MG Critical Thinkers
MAY 9 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “The Psychology of Trials” with Professor Jeremy Rose, Saturday, May 9, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MGCO meeting
MAY 26 — Maple Grove Community Organization is in the final stages of planning the Maple Groves Days Festival scheduled for July 8-12. Join in for the monthly meeting held the fourth Tuesday of each month, this month May 26, at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, at 7 p.m. There is no previous experience required to help plan the festival, just the desire to present Maple Grove residents with a terrific festival that people of all ages can enjoy. There are many committees to help with or volunteer to help during the festival. There are different days available to volunteer as well as many jobs and shifts. For more information call the MGCO voice message line 763-494-5985 or visit maplegrovedays.org
MG Critical Thinkers
JUNE 13 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Critical Thinking: The Key to Better Decision Making” with Jimmy Parker, Saturday, June 13, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MGCO meeting
JUNE 23 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The final steps in the planning of Maple Grove Days, July 8-12, will be discussed. Volunteers are still needed to help the week of the festival, many time slots and jobs available. To volunteer call the MGCO message line 763-494-5985 or visit maplegrovedays.org. See the Maple Grove Days Guide for a list of events, times and locations.
MG Arts Center Board
MGCO meeting
JULY 28 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The group will be discussing Maple Grove Days, the highlights of the festival, input is welcome. For agenda or general information call the MGCO voice message line 763-494-5985 or visit maplegrovedays.org.
MG Critical Thinkers
SEPT. 12 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Decision Making Under Uncertainty” with Iris Donga Vilares, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MGCO meeting
SEPT. 22 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The group will be planning Halloween Family Fun Event- Oct. 17, and Breakfast with Santa- Dec. 5. Join in the planning process or volunteer the day of the event. For agenda or general information call the MGCO voice message line 763-494-5985 or viist maplegrovedays.org
MG Critical Thinkers
OCT. 10 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Forensic Psychological
Assessments/True Crime Fiction: Part 1,” Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MG Arts Center Board
MGCO meeting
OCT. 27 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The group will be planning Breakfast with Santa- Dec. 5. Join in the planning process or volunteer for the day of the event. For agenda or general information call the MGCO voice message line 763-494-5985 or visit maplegrovedays.org
MGCO meeting
NOV. 24 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The group will be planning Breakfast with Santa- Dec. 5. Join in the planning process or volunteer for the day of the event. For agenda or general information call the MGCO voice message line 763-494-5985 or visit maplegrovedays.org.
Osseo TOPS
WEDNESDAYS — The Osseo TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Wednesday from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Ave. in Osseo. New members are welcome. Call Pat at 612-202-9681 with questions.
Andrews Park Splash Pad
The Andrews Park Splash Pad will be open from May 31 to Sept. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The splash pad will be closed Monday, July 4. The splash pad will close at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19th for Champlin’s Dinner and a Movie event. The splash pad is located at 7200 117th Ave. N. in Champlin and is open to the public (seasonally) free of charge. The weather hotline number is: (763) 923-7127. For groups, fees are $35.00 per bus. For more information contact Charlie at clehn@ci.champlin.mn.us or call 763-923-7163.
Dayton Fire Auxiliary
ONGOING — Dayton is starting a Fire Auxiliary. Their first meeting was Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Those interested should call Sheree Mickelson at (612) 701-0974 for meeting location and details. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to be a part of the auxiliary. Our first meeting will be on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and anyone interested should give me a call at 612/701-0974 to find out meeting location and details.
Dayton Farmer’s Market
FRIDAYS — Dayton’s first ever farmer’s market will begin Friday, June 17 and run every Friday thereafter until Oct. 7 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church and McNeil Park. The vision of the farmer’s market is to encourage families to eat healthy and buy fresh. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available each week along with produce tupperware, art, jewelry and delicious baked goods. Check out the farmer’s market this week.
TOPS Meeting
THURSDAYS — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will be meeting Thursdays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 920 Downs Rd in Champlin. For more information contact Kerri at 612-598-8354.
Champlin Farmer’s Market
WEDNESDAYS — The Champlin Farmer’s Market begins Wednesday July 13 and runs through Oct. 12. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot. The goal of the Champlin Farmer’s Market is to eat fresh, buy local and strengthen the community. Vendors will be selling a wide variety of produce and flowers including, but not limited to fresh herbs, strawberries, beans, peas, sweet corn, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, radishes and fresh cut flowers, both annual and perennial flowers. Stop by the farmer’s market and check it out.
Champlin Area TRIAD Meeting
1ST FRIDAY — The Champlin Area TRIAD group will meet the first Friday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Champlin Community Center. TRAID is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. TRIAD is not an acronym, it simply represents three groups coming together for a common purpose; that purpose is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. For more information contact Roger Boatman at (612) 419-3094.
Three Rivers Progressive Forum
4TH TUESDAYS — There will be a Three Rivers Progressive Forum on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at Dehn’s Country Manor, 11291 Fernbrook Lane, in Dayton. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7. This month we’re pleased to have Katie Rodriquez, District 1 Representative of the Metropolitan Council as our guest. She will be speaking on the workings of the Met Council: its organization, mission, goals, and accomplishments.
Baseball Association
MONTHLY — The Champlin Park Baseball Association (CPBA) has monthly meetings at the Champlin American Legion. Call the baseball information line at 763-323-0446 for meeting dates and times. More information available at www.champlinparkbaseball.org
Adult Open Hockey
FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.
Dayton Fire Auxiliary
Free Cooking Demos
ONGOING — There are free cooking demos offered every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Ethnic Foods Company, 204 Central Avenue in Osseo. Learn to prepare traditional dishes, discover organic and healthful alternatives for adventurous eating and sample some foods from around the world. Call or stop by to make a reservation for an upcoming class. The first demo is free and every other demo is $10 and participants receive $5 towards in-store shopping. For more information call 952-593-3000, visit ethnicfoodsco.com or send and e-mail to ethnicfoodsco@yahoo.com.
New Parent Connection
MONDAYS & THURSDAYS — New Parent Connection is a free class for parents and their infants, birth up to four months of age, held at Unity Hospital every Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the auditorium on the lower level and at Mercy Hospital every Thursday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the Heart Center, lower level. For more information, call 763-506-1284 or Medformation at 612-262-3333.
Champlin Champs
2ND MONDAYS —The Champlin Champs 4-H Club meets the 2nd Monday of the month at United Methodist Church 921 Downs Road at 6:45 p.m. Champlin Champs 4-H club is for kids ages K-12 and their parents. New members are welcome. Call 612-596-2115 for more information.
Champlin Council Meeting
2ND & 4TH MONDAYS— The Champlin City Council will hold its regular business meeting at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Drive.
Dayton Council Meeting
2ND TUESDAYS, 4TH WEDNESDAYS — There will be a Dayton City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at Dayton City Hall, located at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.
ADHD/ADD or EBD
1ST TUESDAYS — Meet people who share your questions and learn what has worked or not worked for them. Come for support and information on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. The class is free and childcare is provided free of charge but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Call 783-4949 to reserve space or for information.
Learn to Speak Spanish
ONGOING — Learn the basics of the language and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. This beginning class will introduce you to the Spanish language, culture and food. Class fee includes textbook used in class. Instructor is a native speaker. Several levels of Spanish are offered through the community education program. Class fee: $89 Spanish-Beginning I; $149 Spanish-Beginning I & II if registering together. To learn more visit www.discovercommunityed.com.
MOPS Meetings
2ND TUESDAYS — MOPS meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at Solid Rock Free Lutheran beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 a.m. Meetings will include food, fellowship, childcare and the opportunity to build relationships with other young mothers. Children will be encouraged and cared for through the Moppet program, which includes a story time, snack and playtime. For further questions call 763-427-6093 and ask for Michelle. Solid Rock is located at 737 Bob Ehlen Drive in Anoka, MN.
Parents of Autistic Children
2ND TUESDAYS — Meet others who share your questions and learn about what has worked or not worked for them the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. No meeting in December. Children over 12 years meet the 3rd Tuesday, monthly. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and Community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family and Community Support services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Class is free, with childcare provided free but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Call 783-4958 to reserve a space or for more information.
Youth Hockey Association
3RD TUESDAYS — CPYHA board meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the small conference room at the Champlin Ice Forum located at 12165 Ensign Avenue North. The CPYHA provides and promotes youth hockey for the benefit of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Dayton residents.
Women of Today
3RD TUESDAYS — Women of Today is a voluntary, nonprofit, community service organization. The group focuses on service to the community, personal growth, and fellowship opportunities. The Champlin chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Champlin City Hall in the Park and Recreation building and invites all interested individuals to attend. For further information, contact Jill at 612-760-4544.
Free Drop-In Yoga Classes
TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS & SUNDAYS — All are welcome to attend free Yoga classes at the Hindu Temple in Maple Grove. All ages, all abilities, all faiths are welcome. Wear loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one. Classes meet for one hour on Tuesday are at 6:45, Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Classes are held in the Nath Auditorium, Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free but a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to landforsale@visi.com.
TOPS 971
WEDNESDAYS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) MN 971 meets every Wednesday night at the Osseo Community Center, room B, 415 Central Avenue. Weigh in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m. The meetings are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $1 per week with annual due of $26. For more information, call Sue Bloberger at 763-559-9411 or Jenny Christensen at 763-428-4523 or visit www.tops.org.
Grandparents Raising Children
1ST THURSDAYS — Grandparents and relatives raising children in the group will discuss legal and financial options, understanding and dealing with emotions about raising children, as well as learning ways to better help the children the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. While grandparents and relatives meet, the children are invited to participate in a free supportive playgroup. Registration required. Call Connie Booth at 612-879-5351 or Linda Hammerstein at 612-879-5307. Sponsored by Lutheran Social Services and Anoka County Family Support Service. No fee but donations accepted.
CDAA Board Meetings
SECOND TO LAST SUNDAYS — CDAA Board Meetings are held on the second to last Sunday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Meetings are held at the Rebels Youth Athletic Building at Jerry Ruppelius Park located at 10951 Elm Creek Parkway. The CDAA provides and promotes athletic and recreational activities for the benefit of the residents of Champlin and Dayton. Info: www.cdaasports.org. Free Meditation Classes SUNDAYS — Students of all levels and faiths are welcome to attend free meditation class. Classes meet most Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Sant Rajinder Sing Ji Maharah Meditation Room, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free, a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to www.sosmn.org. Adult Open Hockey
FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.
Baby Boomer Job Seekers
MONTHLY — Free workshop for baby boomer job seekers are offered at the Maple Grove Community Center. Networking and the hidden job market, learn strategies to build or revitalize a network and create a plan to sustain it to find a job by Joan Runnheim Olson of Pathways Career Success Strategies. Learn how to land an interview and then land the job using the People Plus + tool with Drs. Bruce and Kathy Martin. The Martins will give you a quick and easy assessment and then teach people to use it to get that job. For more information or to register, visit www.YouCanGetHired.com.
Tribute Trees
ONGOING — The Friends of Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County work with the city of Champlin to offer Tribute Trees as living gifts that may be planted in city parks. The recipient receives a card at the time of the order, and a map of the tree location after its planting in spring. The cost is $75 per tree, or $200 for three. Call Peggy at 651-698-4543 for more information.
McGruff House
ONGOING — The Dayton Police Department works in cooperation with the McGruff House program, which was designed to assist children who are in danger or have a medical emergency while going to and from school. If interested in being a McGruff House participant, contact officer Dane McAlpine at 427-2017. Adult Children Anonymous
ONGOING — Adult Children Anonymous is for adult children who seek healing from the hurtful effects of life events growing up in addictive and other dysfunctional families. Meetings are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Faculty Room (205), St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park. Please use the Education Center/School entrance. Contact Mary Ann at 561-6796 for more information.
Yoga, Meditation Classes
ONGOING — There are drop-in yoga classes will are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Sundays from 7:45 to 9 a.m. The classes are free, but a $5 (all) $1 (students) donation is suggested. There are free meditation classes on Sundays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. All classes held at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane N. in Maple Grove. For more information call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or e-mail Laurie at landforsale@visi.com.
Alateen/Alanon
WEEKLY — Are parents worried about their kids because of chaos and pain caused by a spouse’s/significant other’s drinking? Are parents kids acting out, getting into trouble or withdrawn and depressed? Alateen can help the kids and Alanon can help parents. And it’s free. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Maple Grove Alano Club, 15486 Territorial Road in Maple Grove (just off County Road 81 not far from the new Target). For more information call 612-716-7751, 763-427-3986 or 763-420-4249.
Baseball Association
Baby Boomer Job Seekers
