‘Another Miracle on Christmas Lake’
NOW TO DEC. 29 — Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Osseo, is bringing “Another Miracle on Christmas Lake,” to its stage Nov. 8 to Dec. 29. This is the sequel to “Miracle on Christmas Lake,” and has been seen at Yellow Tree since 2011. The Christmas Lake franchise has created a frenzy of theatre-goers in the Northwest suburbs over the course of eleven years. Performance times are Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit yellowtreetheatre.com or call the box office at 763-493-8733.
Family New Year’s Eve party
NOW TO DEC. 31 — Tickets are now on sale at maplegrovemn.gov for the annual Family New Year’s Party at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The party is Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be dancing, inflatables, crafts, ice skating, Maple Maze indoor playground, swimming and more. There is a cost to attend. Concessions are available for an additional charge. Additional information can found online or by calling 763-494-6500.
Arbor Committee
DEC. 12 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.
Breakfast with Santa
DEC. 14 — The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Sons of the American Legion will host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Legion Post 172, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. Mrs. Claus may also be there. A free will offering is suggested. All proceeds benefit the community. Children will get a photo with Santa and free toy. Breakfast includes: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, milk and coffee.
MG Critical Thinkers
DEC. 14 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Forensic psychological assessments and writing true crime mysteries,” with Frank Weber, Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
Skate with Santa
DEC. 14 — Come and skate with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the ice skating loop at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way. The event is free. Skate rentals are available. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to CROSS and receive a free hot chocolate.
Choirboy Christmas
DEC. 15 — All are invited to “A Choirboy Christmas”, the annual holiday concert of the international award winning North Star Boys’ Choir Sunday Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. (9141 County Road 101, Maple Grove). Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served after the concert.
Omelet breakfast/bake sale
DEC. 15 — The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Riders will host an omelet breakfast and bake sale Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. Pick out ingredients. Cost is $9, which includes an omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. All of the proceeds go back into the community.
North Star Boys’ Choir
DEC. 15 — The North Star Boys’ Choir annual Christmas concert will be Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101 in Maple Grove. There will be a short intermission, and light refreshments will be served after the concert. No tickets are required, but a freewill offering will be taken. More information at northstarboyschoir.org.
Osseo planners
DEC. 16 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.
Maple Grove City Council
DEC. 16 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
MG Women of Today
DEC. 16 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. View the website at maplegrovewt.com or contact the group at mgwomenoftoday@gmail.com for more information.
MG Arts Council
DEC. 17 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email MapleGroveArts@aol.com.
MG Park Board
DEC. 19 — The Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Board will meet Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. All park board meetings and special meetings are open to the public. Visit maplegrovemn.gov for more information.
MG Historical Society
DEC. 19 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.
Blood drive
DEC. 19 & 26 — Memorial Blood Centers will host two upcoming blood drives. The first is Thursday, Dec. 19, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. The second is Thursday, Dec. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at OMNI Brewing Company, 9462 Deerwood Lane in Maple Grove. For more information visit mbc.org or call 1-888-448-3253.
Maple Grove Farmers Market
DEC. 19, MARCH 19, APRIL 2 & 16 — The Maple Grove Farmers Market’s 2019 Indoor Market runs Dec. 19, March 19, and April 2 and 16. Hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. The market takes place in the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The market will feature around 20 local farmers and food makers offering a wide array of locally grown foods. For more information, visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Steak fry
DEC. 20 — The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary will host a steak fry Friday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. The cost for the steak, shrimp or fish dinner is $10. A combination steak and shrimp dinner is $12. Dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee. All proceeds will be donated to Legion Auxiliary programs.
Champlin City Council
DEC. 23 — The Champlin City Council will meet Monday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 11955 Champlin Drive. For agenda information visit ci.champlin.mn.us.
Author talk
JAN. 9 — The Hennepin County Library- Maple Grove branch will be hosting an author talk event Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Local author Sarah Hanley will discuss her first book, “Matka,” which is based on the true story of the author’s grandmother during and after World War II. She will delve into how the book came to be from both a historical and familial point of view, and how those events and experiences of the past have influenced the present and the future. Books will be available for purchase and signing. The library is located at 8001 Main St. For more information visit hclib.org.
MG Critical Thinkers
JAN. 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “No Excuses: How to Make Meaningful Changes to Get What You Want,” with Danielle Anderson, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MG Historical Museum Open
JAN. 12 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.
Osseo EDA
JAN. 13 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.
MG Arts Center Board
JAN. 13 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the held quarterly, second Monday of the month January, April, July and October, at 6:30 p.m. Contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) is located in the Fountains of Arbor Lakes. MGAC features art shows, art classes, Arbor Lakes Art Fair, Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes. MGAC is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: maplegroveartscenter.org or call 763-370-3003.
Osseo City Council
JAN. 13 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.
Maple Grove Planners
JAN. 13 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
Dayton City Council
JAN. 14 — The Dayton City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 12260 S. Diamond Lake Road. For agenda information visit cityofdaytonmn.com.
MG Transit Commission
JAN. 28 — The Maple Grove Transit Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For more information, visit www.maplegrovemn.gov.
MG Critical Thinkers
FEB. 8 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present, “Breaking Unhealthy Habits,” with Dr. Vanashree, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is $5. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at landforsale@visi.com or 763-420-6350.
MG Citizens Advisory
MARCH 11 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.
MG Arts Center Board
APRIL 13 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the held quarterly, second Monday of the month January, April, July and October, at 6:30 p.m. Contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) is located in the Fountains of Arbor Lakes. MGAC features art shows, art classes, Arbor Lakes Art Fair, Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes. MGAC is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: maplegroveartscenter.org or call 763-370-3003.
MG Arts Center Board
JULY 13 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the held quarterly, second Monday of the month January, April, July and October, at 6:30 p.m. Contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) is located in the Fountains of Arbor Lakes. MGAC features art shows, art classes, Arbor Lakes Art Fair, Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes. MGAC is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: maplegroveartscenter.org or call 763-370-3003.
MG Arts Center Board
OCT. 12 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the held quarterly, second Monday of the month January, April, July and October, at 6:30 p.m. Contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) is located in the Fountains of Arbor Lakes. MGAC features art shows, art classes, Arbor Lakes Art Fair, Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes. MGAC is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: maplegroveartscenter.org or call 763-370-3003.
Osseo TOPS
WEDNESDAYS — The Osseo TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Wednesday from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Ave. in Osseo. New members are welcome. Call Pat at 612-202-9681 with questions.
Andrews Park Splash Pad
The Andrews Park Splash Pad will be open from May 31 to Sept. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The splash pad will be closed Monday, July 4. The splash pad will close at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19th for Champlin’s Dinner and a Movie event. The splash pad is located at 7200 117th Ave. N. in Champlin and is open to the public (seasonally) free of charge. The weather hotline number is: (763) 923-7127. For groups, fees are $35.00 per bus. For more information contact Charlie at clehn@ci.champlin.mn.us or call 763-923-7163.
Dayton Fire Auxiliary
ONGOING — Dayton is starting a Fire Auxiliary. Their first meeting was Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Those interested should call Sheree Mickelson at (612) 701-0974 for meeting location and details. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to be a part of the auxiliary. Our first meeting will be on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and anyone interested should give me a call at 612/701-0974 to find out meeting location and details.
Dayton Farmer’s Market
FRIDAYS — Dayton’s first ever farmer’s market will begin Friday, June 17 and run every Friday thereafter until Oct. 7 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church and McNeil Park. The vision of the farmer’s market is to encourage families to eat healthy and buy fresh. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available each week along with produce tupperware, art, jewelry and delicious baked goods. Check out the farmer’s market this week.
TOPS Meeting
THURSDAYS — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will be meeting Thursdays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 920 Downs Rd in Champlin. For more information contact Kerri at 612-598-8354.
Champlin Farmer’s Market
WEDNESDAYS — The Champlin Farmer’s Market begins Wednesday July 13 and runs through Oct. 12. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot. The goal of the Champlin Farmer’s Market is to eat fresh, buy local and strengthen the community. Vendors will be selling a wide variety of produce and flowers including, but not limited to fresh herbs, strawberries, beans, peas, sweet corn, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, radishes and fresh cut flowers, both annual and perennial flowers. Stop by the farmer’s market and check it out.
Champlin Area TRIAD Meeting
1ST FRIDAY — The Champlin Area TRIAD group will meet the first Friday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Champlin Community Center. TRAID is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. TRIAD is not an acronym, it simply represents three groups coming together for a common purpose; that purpose is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. For more information contact Roger Boatman at (612) 419-3094.
Three Rivers Progressive Forum
4TH TUESDAYS — There will be a Three Rivers Progressive Forum on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at Dehn’s Country Manor, 11291 Fernbrook Lane, in Dayton. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7. This month we’re pleased to have Katie Rodriquez, District 1 Representative of the Metropolitan Council as our guest. She will be speaking on the workings of the Met Council: its organization, mission, goals, and accomplishments.
Baseball Association
MONTHLY — The Champlin Park Baseball Association (CPBA) has monthly meetings at the Champlin American Legion. Call the baseball information line at 763-323-0446 for meeting dates and times. More information available at www.champlinparkbaseball.org
Adult Open Hockey
FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.
Dayton Fire Auxiliary
ONGOING — Dayton is starting a Fire Auxiliary. Their first meeting will be Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Those interested should call Sheree Mickelson at (612) 701-0974 for meeting location and details. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to be a part of the auxiliary. Our first meeting will be on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and anyone interested should give me a call at 612/701-0974 to find out meeting location and details.
Free Cooking Demos
ONGOING — There are free cooking demos offered every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Ethnic Foods Company, 204 Central Avenue in Osseo. Learn to prepare traditional dishes, discover organic and healthful alternatives for adventurous eating and sample some foods from around the world. Call or stop by to make a reservation for an upcoming class. The first demo is free and every other demo is $10 and participants receive $5 towards in-store shopping. For more information call 952-593-3000, visit ethnicfoodsco.com or send and e-mail to ethnicfoodsco@yahoo.com.
New Parent Connection
MONDAYS & THURSDAYS — New Parent Connection is a free class for parents and their infants, birth up to four months of age, held at Unity Hospital every Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the auditorium on the lower level and at Mercy Hospital every Thursday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the Heart Center, lower level. For more information, call 763-506-1284 or Medformation at 612-262-3333.
Champlin Champs
2ND MONDAYS —The Champlin Champs 4-H Club meets the 2nd Monday of the month at United Methodist Church 921 Downs Road at 6:45 p.m. Champlin Champs 4-H club is for kids ages K-12 and their parents. New members are welcome. Call 612-596-2115 for more information.
Champlin Council Meeting
2ND & 4TH MONDAYS— The Champlin City Council will hold its regular business meeting at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Drive.
Dayton Council Meeting
2ND TUESDAYS, 4TH WEDNESDAYS — There will be a Dayton City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at Dayton City Hall, located at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.
ADHD/ADD or EBD
1ST TUESDAYS — Meet people who share your questions and learn what has worked or not worked for them. Come for support and information on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. The class is free and childcare is provided free of charge but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Call 783-4949 to reserve space or for information.
Learn to Speak Spanish
ONGOING — Learn the basics of the language and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. This beginning class will introduce you to the Spanish language, culture and food. Class fee includes textbook used in class. Instructor is a native speaker. Several levels of Spanish are offered through the community education program. Class fee: $89 Spanish-Beginning I; $149 Spanish-Beginning I & II if registering together. To learn more visit www.discovercommunityed.com.
MOPS Meetings
2ND TUESDAYS — MOPS meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at Solid Rock Free Lutheran beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 a.m. Meetings will include food, fellowship, childcare and the opportunity to build relationships with other young mothers. Children will be encouraged and cared for through the Moppet program, which includes a story time, snack and playtime. For further questions call 763-427-6093 and ask for Michelle. Solid Rock is located at 737 Bob Ehlen Drive in Anoka, MN.
Parents of Autistic Children
2ND TUESDAYS — Meet others who share your questions and learn about what has worked or not worked for them the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. No meeting in December. Children over 12 years meet the 3rd Tuesday, monthly. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and Community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family and Community Support services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Class is free, with childcare provided free but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Call 783-4958 to reserve a space or for more information.
Youth Hockey Association
3RD TUESDAYS — CPYHA board meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the small conference room at the Champlin Ice Forum located at 12165 Ensign Avenue North. The CPYHA provides and promotes youth hockey for the benefit of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Dayton residents.
Women of Today
3RD TUESDAYS — Women of Today is a voluntary, nonprofit, community service organization. The group focuses on service to the community, personal growth, and fellowship opportunities. The Champlin chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Champlin City Hall in the Park and Recreation building and invites all interested individuals to attend. For further information, contact Jill at 612-760-4544.
Free Drop-In Yoga Classes
TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS & SUNDAYS — All are welcome to attend free Yoga classes at the Hindu Temple in Maple Grove. All ages, all abilities, all faiths are welcome. Wear loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one. Classes meet for one hour on Tuesday are at 6:45, Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Classes are held in the Nath Auditorium, Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free but a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to landforsale@visi.com.
TOPS 971
WEDNESDAYS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) MN 971 meets every Wednesday night at the Osseo Community Center, room B, 415 Central Avenue. Weigh in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m. The meetings are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $1 per week with annual due of $26. For more information, call Sue Bloberger at 763-559-9411 or Jenny Christensen at 763-428-4523 or visit www.tops.org.
Grandparents Raising Children
1ST THURSDAYS — Grandparents and relatives raising children in the group will discuss legal and financial options, understanding and dealing with emotions about raising children, as well as learning ways to better help the children the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. While grandparents and relatives meet, the children are invited to participate in a free supportive playgroup. Registration required. Call Connie Booth at 612-879-5351 or Linda Hammerstein at 612-879-5307. Sponsored by Lutheran Social Services and Anoka County Family Support Service. No fee but donations accepted.
CDAA Board Meetings
SECOND TO LAST SUNDAYS — CDAA Board Meetings are held on the second to last Sunday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Meetings are held at the Rebels Youth Athletic Building at Jerry Ruppelius Park located at 10951 Elm Creek Parkway. The CDAA provides and promotes athletic and recreational activities for the benefit of the residents of Champlin and Dayton. Info: www.cdaasports.org. Free Meditation Classes SUNDAYS — Students of all levels and faiths are welcome to attend free meditation class. Classes meet most Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Sant Rajinder Sing Ji Maharah Meditation Room, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free, a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to www.sosmn.org. Adult Open Hockey
FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.
Baby Boomer Job Seekers
MONTHLY — Free workshop for baby boomer job seekers are offered at the Maple Grove Community Center. Networking and the hidden job market, learn strategies to build or revitalize a network and create a plan to sustain it to find a job by Joan Runnheim Olson of Pathways Career Success Strategies. Learn how to land an interview and then land the job using the People Plus + tool with Drs. Bruce and Kathy Martin. The Martins will give you a quick and easy assessment and then teach people to use it to get that job. For more information or to register, visit www.YouCanGetHired.com.
Tribute Trees
ONGOING — The Friends of Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County work with the city of Champlin to offer Tribute Trees as living gifts that may be planted in city parks. The recipient receives a card at the time of the order, and a map of the tree location after its planting in spring. The cost is $75 per tree, or $200 for three. Call Peggy at 651-698-4543 for more information.
McGruff House
ONGOING — The Dayton Police Department works in cooperation with the McGruff House program, which was designed to assist children who are in danger or have a medical emergency while going to and from school. If interested in being a McGruff House participant, contact officer Dane McAlpine at 427-2017. Adult Children Anonymous
ONGOING — Adult Children Anonymous is for adult children who seek healing from the hurtful effects of life events growing up in addictive and other dysfunctional families. Meetings are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Faculty Room (205), St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park. Please use the Education Center/School entrance. Contact Mary Ann at 561-6796 for more information.
Yoga, Meditation Classes
ONGOING — There are drop-in yoga classes will are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Sundays from 7:45 to 9 a.m. The classes are free, but a $5 (all) $1 (students) donation is suggested. There are free meditation classes on Sundays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. All classes held at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane N. in Maple Grove. For more information call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or e-mail Laurie at landforsale@visi.com.
Alateen/Alanon
WEEKLY — Are parents worried about their kids because of chaos and pain caused by a spouse’s/significant other’s drinking? Are parents kids acting out, getting into trouble or withdrawn and depressed? Alateen can help the kids and Alanon can help parents. And it’s free. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Maple Grove Alano Club, 15486 Territorial Road in Maple Grove (just off County Road 81 not far from the new Target). For more information call 612-716-7751, 763-427-3986 or 763-420-4249.
Baseball Association
MONTHLY — The Champlin Park Baseball Association (CPBA) has monthly meetings at the Champlin American Legion. Call the baseball information line at 763-323-0446 for meeting dates and times. More information available at www.champlinparkbaseball.org
Baby Boomer Job Seekers
MONTHLY — Free workshop for baby boomer job seekers are offered at the Maple Grove Community Center. Networking and the hidden job market, learn strategies to build or revitalize a network and create a plan to sustain it to find a job by Joan Runnheim Olson of Pathways Career Success Strategies. Learn how to land an interview and then land the job using the People Plus + tool with Drs. Bruce and Kathy Martin. The Martins will give you a quick and easy assessment and then teach people to use it to get that job. For more information or to register, visit www.YouCanGetHired.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.