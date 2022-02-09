The Maple Grove wrestling team competed in five duals last week, ending with two wins and three losses. On Thursday, Feb. 3, the Crimson fell to St Cloud 46-28, with the team picking up wins from Connor Peterson (120-pounds), Max Johnson (145), Nick Wentland (160), Julian Stevens (170), and Luis Haro (heavyweight).
Media crews were on hand to witness a historic milestone after the dual; St. Cloud coach Scot Davis captured his 1200th career coaching victory, extending his all-time state record.
The final dual of the evening was against rival Osseo, where the teams compete annually for the Droegemueller Cup. The Crimson were short-handed in the dual due to two injuries sustained earlier in the evening but kept things close until the end, losing 42-23. Match winners included Connor Peterson (126), his 50th career win, Max Johnson (145), Chuck Langama (182), and Andrew Toms (190).
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Crimson competed at the Armstrong duals in Robbinsdale. While wrestling with five key starters out due to injuries, the Crimson battled hard and went 2-1 on the day.
In the first dual, the Crimson fell to Faribault 61-17. They showed a lot of resiliency after this loss to fight back and defeat conference and section foe Armstrong 46-21. They saved their best match for last, however, as they soundly defeated Woodbury 54-26.
Going 3-0 on the day were Ethan Hong (113) and Chuck Langama (182). Finishing 2-1 included: Connor Peterson (120), Rufus Bartee (126), Max Johnson (138), Julian Stevens (170), and Andrew Toms (195).
This dual also saw the Fox brothers, Alex and Noah, pick up their first varsity pins.
“The team wrestled with as much spirit and fire as I’ve seen,” coach Troy Seubert said. “It was a lot of fun to see us put together an impressive total team effort throughout the day.”
Coming up
The Crimson will close out their regular season this week with a home dual against conference foe Elk River Friday evening, Feb. 11.
