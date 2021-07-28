Burschville one-room school to host Aug. 8 Summerfest

Summerfest will return the Burschville School, Corcoran’s historic one-room school, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. All alumni, family, friends and the general public are welcome to stop by the school from noon to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8. The school is located 4.5 miles west of Corcoran on County Road 10.
The North Hennepin Pioneer Society will host the event with help from area businesses. Featured entertainment will include music by the Jolly Jammers, face painting by Encore Entertainment, kids games, door prizes, “Twins” tickets raffles, flea market, food truck and more. All profits from the food truck are donated to the school.
“Join us in celebration, as we meet and greet friends in the community, while focusing on supporting our last remaining one-room school that many have called their own,” said Bonnie Maue, of the Pioneer Society.
For tours of the school or more information, call Verneal at 763-498-8677 or Bonnie at 763-420-3440 or e-mail CorcoranSchool1894@gmail.com.
CORCORAN BURSCHVILLE SUMMERFEST
