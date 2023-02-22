Bunce Performing Arts to present musical ‘Bright Star’

(Photo courtesy of Bunce Performing Arts)

Bunce Performing Arts will be performing Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s musical “Bright Star” Feb. 24 to March 5 at Maple Grove Senior High School.

Bunce Performing Arts (also known as Bunce Backyard Productions), a musical theater company in Maple Grove, announces the dates and creative team of their upcoming musical production of Steven Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star,” directed by Sharayah Russell.

“Bright Star” will play Feb. 24 to March 5 on the auditorium stage of Maple Grove Middle School, at 7000 Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove. This is a community theater event for all ages (due to mature themes, it might be more relevant and appropriate to pre-teens and older). Ticket prices range from $18 to 25, and the link to ticket sales can be found on our website at BuncePerformingArts.com/bright-star.

