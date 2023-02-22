Bunce Performing Arts to present musical ‘Bright Star’

Bunce Performing Arts (also known as Bunce Backyard Productions), a musical theater company in Maple Grove, announces the dates and creative team of their upcoming musical production of Steven Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star,” directed by Sharayah Russell.
“Bright Star” will play Feb. 24 to March 5 on the auditorium stage of Maple Grove Middle School, at 7000 Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove. This is a community theater event for all ages (due to mature themes, it might be more relevant and appropriate to pre-teens and older). Ticket prices range from $18 to 25, and the link to ticket sales can be found on our website at BuncePerformingArts.com/bright-star.
Maple Grove residents in this production include ensemble members Greg Bunce (also understudy for Daddy Murphy and Daddy Cane), Annaliese Harty, Jan Werner, and Lucy Wilder, as well as Andreina Lugo (cello), Lori Bunce (Production Manager), Tyler Fortney (Lighting Designer), and Sharayah Bunce Russell (Director and Alice understudy).
This is the first Bunce Performing Arts production for Maple Grove residents Jan and Lucy, and Annaliese’s second Bunce show, having been part of the Fagin’s boys in “Oliver” last summer. Lugo has performed cello in three previous Bunce summer shows, Fortney designed lights for one previous production.
Greg and Lori Bunce and Russell were co-founders of Bunce Performing Arts, and have been involved in all productions since 2007, in one way or another. “Bright Star” is the seventh Bunce production Russell has directed, and she has performed in 10 Bunce shows and with a variety of local Twin Cities theaters, including Children’s Theater (as Cinderella understudy), Old Log Theater, Bucket Brigade, Lakeshore Players, Chaska Valley Family Theater, and Ashland Productions.
Champlin residents in this production are Cecily Gaspar (Alice Murphy), Tucker Gaspar (Billy Cane), Rachel Gaspar (Mama Murphy), Brad Gaspar (ensemble, Stanford, and Mayor Dobbs understudy), and Tanya Bagwell (Prop Master). This is the first Bunce Performing arts production for the Gaspar family, and Bagwell performed in the “Oliver” ensemble and was assistant stage manager/props master for “Newsies.”
“I’m very excited for our company to present this compelling story,” said Artistic Director Lori Bunce. “I first saw this show only last year and was so struck by the raw emotions, the pain, and ultimately a beautiful, hopeful ending. We all need hope, and this show reminds us that ‘the sun is gonna shine again!’ I think our audiences will be delighted by the heart-warming bluegrass music and drawn to the honest characters and soulful lyrics. I really love that it’s a story of an impulsive young girl who experiences both deep love and pain, and 20 years later – all grown up – seizes the opportunity to help an idealistic young man in his search. Sharayah (Bunce) Russell is just the right director to bring out the very best in this story. Her experience with directing five shows with Bunce Performing Arts, as well as her many acting opportunities, mhave prepared her well.”
Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Murphy sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.
This production also features a Bluegrass pit orchestra, featuring Mike Regouski (banjo), Benjamin Gieseke (mandolin), guitar and percussion (TBD), Jakob Cornell (fiddle), Julia Cornell (viola), Lugo (cello), Karen Radner (bass), Tori Klomps (piano), and Claire Dill (keyboard/Fiddle/accordion).
The creative team for “Bright Star” includes Russell (Director), James Russell (Music Director), Katriela Caspari (choreographer), Emma Ostlund (Stage Manager), Chris Keiser (Set Designer), Shannon Stewart (Costumer), Nathaniel Glewwe (Sound Engineer), Fortney (Lighting Designer), Jacey Vincent (Assistant Stage Manager), Bagwell (Props Master), Mitchell King (Assistant Sound), Michelle Benson (Front of House), and Lori Bunce (Production Manager).
“Bright Star” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.
Beginnings
Bunce Backyard Productions started in 2007 when the Bunce family of Maple Grove decided to perform “Oliver” in their backyard, along with neighbors and friends. In 2013, the group performed at the Maple Grove Town Green, and from 2014 to 2022 performed in the Bogle backyard in Dayton.
One goal has not changed: to present a free family-friendly show each summer that brings hope and joy to the community, as well as to raise funds for local charitable organizations and food for CROSS food shelf. Bunce Performing Arts became a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in 2012.
This summer the group will present “Tuck Everlasting” on July 21 to 29. Auditions take place in late spring, and rehearsals begin in June.
Each June, the group provides an affordable Summer Theater Camp experience for students ages 8 to 15. Registration begins in the spring, so check the website in March.
