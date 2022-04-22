Bunce Performing Arts will present A Cabaret of Light, a musical theater journey through the struggles of life - finding hope. This fundraiser performance will be Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, and accompanied by a silent auction to help raise money to produce BPA’s free outdoor musical this summer.
A Cabaret of Light is created by Sharayah Russell, Lori Bunce, Vanessa Gamble and Luke Aaron Davidson. The show is directed by Luke Aaron Davidson and will feature performers who have been in previous BPA productions. Trevor Bunce, a professional actor from New York City, will perform in the cabaret.
The show will feature songs from musical theater favorites like “Oliver,” “West Side Story,” “Les Miserables,” “Dear Evan Hanson,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Frozen 2.” Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for people 18 and under.
The show will be held at Maple Grove Middle School, 7000 Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove, with one performance April 22 at 7 p.m. and two performances April 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Money raised from ticket sales and the silent auction will be used to help cover the cost of producing “Oliver” this summer. “Oliver” will be presented for free to the community in Dayton the last week of July. The cost of putting together this high-quality outdoor musical is over $20,000, which makes the fundraiser key to the production of the annual summer show.
