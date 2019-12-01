Bunce Backyard Productions, a non-profit theater company from Maple Grove, is offering the timeless story of “A Christmas Carol the Musical” (Broadway version) on Dec. 19 to 22 at Plymouth Covenant Church, 4300 Vicksburg Lane N. in Plymouth.
Note: please use discretion if buying tickets for under age 7, as the three ghosts in the story could be scary to young children. Bunce Backyard Productions will collect cash donations for a local charity, and food donations for CROSS Services.
“A Christmas Carol the Musical” is directed by Kasey Manche (of Minneapolis), with music direction by Justin Cook (Fridley), and choreography by Betsy Mills (Brooklyn Center), assisted by Falicia Cunningham (Shoreview), Tommy McCarthy (Adrian), and Nate Stevens (Corcoran). The director’s vision for this production layers this classic story with modern elements, revealing the timelessness of the main themes of redemption from darkness and how it is never too late to love those around you.
Maple Grove participants in this musical are: Greg Bunce (Scrooge), Zach Lowe (Tiny Tim), Tabitha Roles (Fan), Kaci Roeber (Grace Smythe), Mia Hellawell (Martha Cratchit), Nate Stevens (Fred Anderson), Jonah Heuer (Young Scrooge), Maggie Miller (Charity worker, Acolyte and movement core), and Lori Bunce (Mrs. Mops).
Ebeneezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this thrilling Broadway adaptation. Music and story are by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), who breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.
Scrooge believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.
Performances will be: Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. “A Christmas Carol the Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for kids/students/seniors. Purchase tickets at: BunceBackyard.BrownPaperTickets.com. Ticket questions can be directed to Tickets@Buncebackyard.com. All other questions should be directed to info@buncebackyard or 763-494-5665. Check buncebackyard.com for more information.
Bunce Backyard Productions started when the Bunce family of Maple Grove decided to perform “Oliver” in their backyard, along with neighbors and friends, in the summer of 2007. Summers of 2008 to 2012 brought performances to their backyard. Performances moved to the Maple Grove Town Green in 2013. And from 2014 to 2019, performances have been in the Bogle backyard in Dayton. The group’s goal is to present a free family-friendly show each summer that brings hope and joy to the community as well as raise funds for local charitable organizations and food for CROSS food shelf. Bunce Backyard Productions became a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.