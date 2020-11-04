The results are in for the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Board.
Voters were asked to elect four candidates to the board. The top four vote getters were incumbent Melissa Brings with 7,936 votes, incumbent Susan Lee with 6,920 votes, Amanda Lawrence with 6,698 votes, and Adam Bjorklund with 6,637 votes.
The other challengers included incumbent David Wilson with 4,979 votes, David Casey with 4,905 votes, Stan Vander Kooi with 3,883 votes, Bradley Elo with 3,531 votes, and Eric Ellwoods with 2,948 votes.
