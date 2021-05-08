March for Change

On Saturday, April 24, over 100 people attended the Buffalo March for Change, a peaceful march organized by local groups such as the Wright County Coalition Against Racism (WCCAR) to end gun violence and address the need for greater mental health services in the community. This was a direct response from the February mass shooting at the Allina Clinic. Speakers from WCCAR, the group MN Moms Demand Action, Buffalo High School students, and the Buffalo representatives for “March for Change” all spoke their truth at the march.

