The Fishing Klinics for Kids Buffalo Days 24th Annual event in Sturges Park drew in over 600 kids. Parents, grandparents, and interested adults added another estimated 1,000 participants.

The fish were not biting like some years, but the kids had fun trying to catch them and playing games at the different booths. There were 1,000-plus gifts and prizes they received. Fishing Klinics for Kids strives to teach children about conservation, natural resources, and sportsmanship, and to enjoy the great outdoors.

The board expressed its appreciation to Mayor Teri Lachermeier for her remarks, DJ Dave Larcom for his music and announcements, Fishing Pros Dan Jasper and Corey Bechtold for fun and informative seminars, The U of M Raptor Center for another program, all the vendors, and each and every volunteer who made the event a success.

