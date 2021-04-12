All schools in Brooklyn Center or Brooklyn Park have been moved to distance learning for today.

According to the Osseo School District, this decision comes with an abundance of caution due to “civil unrest following a weekend police-involved shooting and the potential for continuing activity today that could affect our ability to deliver children to and from school safely.”

The district plans for in-person learning in Brooklyn Center or Brooklyn Park to resume tomorrow, unless communication is sent out otherwise.

In the Anoka-Hennepin School District, school is canceled today for Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Evergreen Park, Monroe, and Oxbow Creek elementary schools. Students at Jackson Middle School and Champlin Park High School are in distance learning today, and the district plans to resume in-person learning for those schools tomorrow as well.

