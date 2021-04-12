All schools in Brooklyn Center or Brooklyn Park have been moved to distance learning for today.
According to the Osseo School District, this decision comes with an abundance of caution due to “civil unrest following a weekend police-involved shooting and the potential for continuing activity today that could affect our ability to deliver children to and from school safely.”
The district plans for in-person learning in Brooklyn Center or Brooklyn Park to resume tomorrow, unless communication is sent out otherwise.
In the Anoka-Hennepin School District, school is canceled today for Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Evergreen Park, Monroe, and Oxbow Creek elementary schools. Students at Jackson Middle School and Champlin Park High School are in distance learning today, and the district plans to resume in-person learning for those schools tomorrow as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.