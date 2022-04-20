John Bristol, an Air Force Veteran and community volunteer with extensive experience in business announced that he will run for the MN House from District 37B in Maple Grove.
Bristol recently served as a school board member for the Osseo Area Schools, filling a vacancy on the board for several months. He’s also been a youth football coach in the community, and former president of the Maple Grove Crimson Football Athletic Club, a booster program for Maple Grove Crimson Football.
Bristol was unanimously endorsed for the GOP nomination by local delegates at the recent local district convention.
“I love Maple Grove- we’re blessed with great public and private schools, strong community spirit, and top-notch law enforcement and first responders who protect our neighborhoods,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to have met and volunteered alongside so many wonderful neighbors and fellow parents as my boys grew up here.”
He continued, “Unfortunately, our friends on the left have been busy voting against the best interests of our Maple Grove families. We want a safe community and want our State to fully back our Police and First Responders. We want our courts to hold violent criminals accountable and to keep them off the streets. We want our parents to have a choice in where and a say in how their children will be educated, and we want our schools to focus on helping every student achieve excellence as they prepare for their futures. We all want permanent tax relief and an elimination of the tax on Social Security benefits for our Seniors, not more inflation from stimulus (Walz) checks. We can do better... it’s time for a change. I want to apply my experience in business and volunteer service, along with the skills I learned serving in our military, to work to get results for Maple Grove as your next House Rep.”
Bristol is a lifelong Minnesotan and nearly 20-year resident of Maple Grove. He is the father of two sons who graduated from Maple Grove High School. He is a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Medina. He earned his MBA from the University of Saint Thomas.
