Founder/Executive Director Carolyn Kinzel announced that the non-profit Brighter Days Grief Center has adapted their grief resources by launching 26 new Facebook Groups to better service the local community that is under a state mandated shelter-in-place ordinance. Brighter Days provides free grief support resources and services to adults, young adults, teenagers and children who are grieving the death or terminal diagnosis of a family member.
“We hope to lessen the devastating impact that grief can have on a family as well as a community,” said Kinzel. “As we adapt to our current COVID-19 world, we’ve created a compassionate virtual space for people to gather around. We also provide access to crucial programs and services to help families and communities move forward together rather than in isolation. The scope of those now experiencing Ambiguous Grief because of the uncertainty brought to life with the pandemic extends worldwide. So many have had their work, school, health and social lives altered in devastating ways. We are offering resources through our professional partners and volunteers with firsthand experience that holistically supports our grieving community.”
The new Facebook Groups include Parents/Caregivers of Grieving Youth (K-12), Parents/Caregivers of Children with a Terminal Illness, Caregivers of Family Members with Dementia, Widowed Women, Parent Loss (suicide), and Bereaved Grandparents to name six of their 26 Groups. Beyond conversation and engagement within the Facebook Groups, targeted resources are offered ranging from videos, articles, to watch parties for relevant TED Talks. Their vetted partners have also downloaded resources that can point to telehealth alternatives, counseling services and other assistance.
“We were planning our inaugural fund-raising gala for this spring but have rescheduled to December due to all the life altering changes this medical crisis has thrust upon us all. When it is safe to gather in person, we will be able to reinstitute many of our programs and many of the local grief coalitions will be able to once again offer weekly grief meetings. Until then (and going forward), our virtual communities are available to all,” Kinzel said.
Brighter Days Grief Center is a Minnesota nonprofit organization serving adults, young adults, teenagers and children who are anticipating or enduring the death of a beloved family member. Their programs are designed to address the financial, logistical and psycho social aspects of grief. For more information please visit www.brighterdaysgriefcenter.org.
