Breaking ground for Mississippi Crossings

The city of Champlin hosted a ground breaking and public open house Oct. 1 for the new Mississippi Crossings project at 224 East River Parkway.
The development has been over 20 years in the making, with the first plans proposed in February 1999 for the 270-acre area of Champlin. Since then, several Mayors, City Council Representatives, and potential development partners have come and gone—and the whole proposal may have continued to languish for another couple decades, if not for an innovative public-private partnership with Greco Real Estate Development.
The project is anticipated to be completed in late 2021.
“The riverfront has always been the crown jewel of Champlin, but it hasn’t had the development and infrastructure to allow the residents to take advantage of this tremendous community asset,” said Champlin City Administrator Bret Heitkamp on the city’s Facebook page. “This project will provide meaningful access to the residents and area visitors, as part of this unprecedented riverfront redevelopment project.”
With the project now in motion, here’s what residents and area visitors to Champlin in 2021 and beyond can expect to find on the riverfront:
• High amenity market-rate apartments: The first phase of development kicks off with 214 units, comprising over 175,000 rentable square feet with alcove, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units, lifestyle amenities, an outdoor pool, and two public pickleball courts.
• Green space expansion: The newly developed City park area will include a community park pavilion, public plaza, and open space areas, along with youth play equipment and an outdoor performance area. Brandsted says, there will be nearly 20,000 square feet of new outdoor community amenities being added to the Champlin riverfront.
• Public docks: Boating will naturally be a major part of Mississippi Crossings, and the public dock areas will provide access to riverfront dining and entertainment opportunities to the residents of the northwest metropolitan area.
• Abrinas on the River: This 19,000 square foot event center will be a resource for residents and visitors, as well as community clubs and businesses, with a 6,000-square-foot rooftop space.
• Dock 21 restaurant: The eatery’s name is a nod to the fact that Champlin is just 21 minutes from Minneapolis, and that the development will be completed in 2021. This laidback, waterfront dining option will be perfect for those wanting casual dining options, on what surely will be one of the finest waterfront patio areas in the metro area. Dock 21 will feature indoor and outdoor dining opportunities, as well as grab-and-go food service from the public docks.
Look for a more in depth story in next week's paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.