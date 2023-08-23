Branson, Missouri entertainer Chuck Crain will perform a concert for the Osseo-Maple Grove community Sunday, Aug. 27.

Osseo United Methodist Church will host the Chuck Crain Concert Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at the church, 16 Second Ave. S.E., Osseo.

  

