Boy Scouts assist with Osseo cemetery clean up

Members of the Boy Scout Troop #84 help out at the Niggler Cemetery semi-annual clean up event on Nov. 7. Scout Leader Jessica Haeder, Scoutmaster Joe Dziedzic, Scout Committee Chair Brain Sick, Alexander Sick, Jordan Sick, Adam Munneke, Timur Usenov, Luke Krall, Richard Haeder and Thomas Dziedzic help with the clean up.

Boy Scout Troop #84, under the direction of Scout Leader Jessica Haeder, assisted with the grounds clean up on Nov. 7 at Niggler Cemetery in Osseo. Raking of leaves, pine cones, trimming branches, and more yielded several trips of trailer loads to the Maple Grove Yardwaste Site.

An earlier date was scheduled, but due to cold and snow it was cancelled and then spontaneous decision it was rescheduled as temperatures warmed.

Ten people were involved, wearing masks due to COVID-19, for the semi-annual clean up. Those involved were: Scout Leader Jessica Haeder, Scoutmaster Joe Dziedzic, Scout Committee Chair Brain Sick, Alexander Sick, Jordan Sick, Adam Munneke, Timur Usenov, Luke Krall, Richard Haeder and Thomas Dziedzic.

Niggler Cemetery Association President Larry Phenow supplied the vehicle and trailer. Lila Hedlund furnished treats for all, expressing much appreciation to the troop for their continued assistance in the many years of service to Niggler Cemetery.

