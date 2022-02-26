Bonnie Westlin announced her candidacy for state senate in new Senate District 42, which includes Plymouth, Maple Grove and Medicine Lake. Westlin made the announcement following the release of new legislative maps last week, which are updated every 10 years based on current census data.
“I am excited to continue my campaign to represent the residents of new Senate District 42,” said Westlin. “I’ve been a resident of the northwest metro area for most of my life, and I know how special these communities are to the people who choose to call them home. In the coming weeks and months, I’m eager to meet with voters, listen to their concerns and share my ideas about how together, we can tackle the urgent challenges we’re facing in this critical moment for our state.”
Westlin, who previously ran in 2020 in Senate District 34, is in a strong position to run a competitive race. With nearly $60,000 in campaign funds on-hand and an army of campaign supporters and volunteers numbering in the hundreds, Westlin’s campaign is positioned to hit the ground running now that legislative maps have been finalized.
“I’m running for our future and I’m running to win,” said Westlin. “I share the same hopes and values that matter to our community - great schools where our children can learn and thrive, affordable healthcare that’s there when we need it, and safe neighborhoods where we can raise our families and live our lives without worry.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.