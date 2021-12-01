The Bottineau Blue Line extension project is hosting a community meeting from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Community Activity Center to provide updates on the project.
The project office plans to provide an update on the 63rd Avenue station planning, as well as designs for the stations and route along West Broadway.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask during the meeting, which will be hosted in the Gardenview Room of the CAC, at 5600 85th Ave. N.
If you can’t make the community meetings, you can view the project information and provide your input online at BlueLineExt.org.
Anyone who requires assistance to participate in this event is invited to contact Sophia Ginis, Manager of Public Involvement: sophia.ginis@metrotransit.org or 651-592-1911. Attendees are asked to make requests for assistance at least five business days in advance of the meeting so that everyone can be accommodated.
Find meeting materials, ways to share feedback, and the latest newsletter at the project website: BlueLineExt.org.
