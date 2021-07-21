The American Red Cross will be hosting several upcoming blood donation events in Maple Grove this month.

The first event will be Monday, July 26, from 9 .am. to 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Park Nicollet Clinic, 9555 Upland Lane.

The second event is Thursday, July 29, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

The final event is Friday, July 30, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

