The American Red Cross will be hosting several upcoming blood donation events in Maple Grove this month.
The first event will be Monday, July 26, from 9 .am. to 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Park Nicollet Clinic, 9555 Upland Lane.
The second event is Thursday, July 29, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
The final event is Friday, July 30, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.