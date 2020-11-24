Memorial Blood Centers is offering a blood donation event in Rogers this week.

The donation event is Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room.

The Rogers Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the event.

For more information, visit mbc.org or call 1-888-448-3253.

