Memorial Blood Centers will be hosting an upcoming blood drive event this month. There will be a blood drive Thursday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rogers Police and Fire Department, 21860 Industrial Court.
For more information, call 1-888-448-3253 or visit MBC.ORG.
Memorial Blood Centers also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at all metro donor centers, to build up the public supply of this potential treatment for patients with severe or life-threatening coronavirus disease (MBC.ORG/CPdonor).
