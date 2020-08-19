Memorial Blood Centers will be hosting an upcoming blood drive event this month. There will be a blood drive Thursday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rogers Police and Fire Department, 21860 Industrial Court.

For more information, call 1-888-448-3253 or visit MBC.ORG.

Memorial Blood Centers also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at all metro donor centers, to build up the public supply of this potential treatment for patients with severe or life-threatening coronavirus disease (MBC.ORG/CPdonor).

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments