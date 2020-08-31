The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive event Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Ave. in community center room A.

Call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter CITYOFOSSEo to schedule an appointment.

