Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
There are two upcoming local donation events. The first is Monday, Aug. 10, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Allina Health Champlin Clinic, 11269 Jefferson Hwy. The second is Wednesday, Aug. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at O’Ryan’s Maple Grove Holiday, 11201 93rd Ave.
Donation appointments can also be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
