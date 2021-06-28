A call is being put out to Minnesotans to donate blood as the state is facing a critical shortfall.
In a news release sent out last week, Memorial Blood Centers recognized World Blood Donor Day by reminding Minnesotans that there is a critical shortage, stating Minnesota is down to a three-day supply to offer more than 30 area hospitals.
The COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for a couple of reasons. For the last year, the number of high school and college students who donate on a regular basis as a source of income has dropped dramatically. People ages 17-24 make up more than 40% of blood donors. In addition, with COVID restrictions loosening up hospitals are back to performing elective surgeries that were put off during the pandemic.
Anyone interested in donating blood can visit MBC.org or call 1-888-448-3253.
