The American Red Cross will be hosting several upcoming blood donation opportunities.
The first event is Friday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
Second event is Monday, Oct. 19, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30 in Maple Grove.
The third event is Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic, 7840 Vinewood Lane.
Finally, there will be a donation event Monday, Oct. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Champlin Police Department, 11955 Champlin Drive.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
