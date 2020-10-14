The American Red Cross will be hosting several upcoming blood donation opportunities.

The first event is Friday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

Second event is Monday, Oct. 19, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30 in Maple Grove.

The third event is Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic, 7840 Vinewood Lane.

Finally, there will be a donation event Monday, Oct. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Champlin Police Department, 11955 Champlin Drive.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

