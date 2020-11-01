The American Red Cross will be hosting upcoming blood donation events around the area.

The first event is Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Allina Health Champlin Clinic, 11269 Jefferson Hwy.

The second event is Friday, Nov. 13, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30 in Maple Grove.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767.

