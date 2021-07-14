Blaster battle planned during Maple Grove Days to prevent bullying

Project My Neighborhood, a nonprofit based in Maple Grove, will be hosting a community-wide Nerf Blaster Battle during Maple Grove Days.

The organization raises funds and awareness for bullying prevention. It hosts events, including Blaster Battles, to teach its core values — outreach, inclusion, team building, health, and wellness. Its mission is to create leaders who demonstrate the core values during events, in their community, and beyond.

On Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m., the Nerf Battle will be open to people of all ages. #blastingtobattlebullying is about providing an experience everyone can enjoy with friends and family.

Participants can take part in games like capture the flag or bring the parents for kids vs. adults.

Those who participate will need a: blaster, eye protection, and a water bottle. Leave the darts at home and Project My Neighborhood will provide all rival, mega and elite darts. There will also be extra blasters available.

Learn more about at projectmyneighborhood.org

Sign up online or at the event through Projectmyneighborhood.eventbrite.com

