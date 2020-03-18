By David Pedersen
Contributing Writer
It turns out all four Section 5AA boys basketball finalists ended up in the same boat, all sunk and done for the season.
After No. 2 seed Rockford lost 68-59 to No. 3 Blake last week in the section semifinals, it was learned all high school sports have been canceled for health concerns, including the state tournaments.
“When preparing for the game things were starting to happen, like playing the girls basketball tournament without fans,” said coach Michael Tauber.
During the boys game Tauber said fans were getting messages that everything was shutting down, including pro hockey and basketball along with college tournaments.
“It is a bigger picture thing and I feel they did the right thing for society,” said Tauber. “Like a state tournament, this event is historic for everyone. I am still ticked off we lost the game, but the fact we could not have moved on to state makes it more palatable.”
The season will be long remembered for how it ended, plus for how well Rockford played, posting a 21-7 record, claiming the No. 2 seed in a 15-team section. It was the tallest team coached by Tauber, including having his first 7-foot player in Calvin Sisk.
Both Rockford and Blake came into the game with the same 21-6 record. Blake has three players who scored more than 1,000 points in their careers. Tauber adds how Blake tried to take away Rockford’s height by packing the defense tight near the basket.
“We knew they would do that and prepared to kick the ball out for open looks from the outside,” notes Tauber. “But we shot horrendously from outside. We were 5 of 19 from 3-point range and missed seven more shots outside the lane.”
It did not help when leading scorer Luke Pepin took his second foul early in the first half, third before the half and fourth with 10 minutes left in the game.
Pepin normally plays most of the game but was limited to 27. He still led the Rockets with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Rockford did hold a 35-24 advantage in rebounds.
Rockford trailed by 12 in the first half but cut the lead to 29-22 at the half and by four at 50-46 with six minutes left in the game. Blake finished by going 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
“Our guys played hard and left it on the floor,” added Tauber. “Their quickness forced us to make 19 turnovers, while they only had seven. We only had one steal.”
Tauber says when he watches video of the game he is reminded how good Blake was. He said they adjusted to Rockford’s size by shooting floaters high over players like Sisk and kissed it off the board into the basket.
Sisk finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Ryan Boysen had 10 points. Derek Pepin had six points, three assists and two blocks. Todd Traen had five points and four rebounds. Chris Hall grabbed six rebounds with two points.
Rockford graduates seven of its top 10 varsity players including several with much varsity experience.
One starter returns in Boysen, who will be a three-year starter at point guard. Zilmer and Pepin were top reserves as sophomores. Help may be coming since the junior varsity was 18-8 and the ninth-grade squad was 21-2 this season.
For the season Rockford had four players average in double figures. Luke Pepin led the scoring at 13.5 points and 4.7 assists per game. Sisk averaged 11.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 blocks. Boysen was at 10.4 for points and Traen averaged 10 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.