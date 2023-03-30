Students from the Elk River Area School District will be given the rare opportunity to be part of an international exchange program with Israel, thanks to a cooperative program arranged through the American Association of School Administrators.

District 728 Superintendent Dan Bittman, who has served on the association’s governing board for the past six years, will kick off the program this month as he travels with more than a dozen board members to visit with government and community leaders from Israel and the United States.

