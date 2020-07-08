It’s a singletrack trifecta! A three-pack of mountain bike races! This year, Big Woods Classic will have a new twist.

Due to COVID-19 and the inability to have large, in-person gatherings, this year’s Big Woods Classic will take place virtually over a two-week period beginning this Saturday, July 11, and concluding Sunday, July 26.

To triple the fun, Three Rivers Parks District is adding the Elm Creek and Murphy-Hanrehan single-track trails to the event at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve. Race one course or all three. Citizen and competitive categories for all ages and abilities available.

People can race any time and submit their results through an online portal during the two-week window. The three courses will be marked for the duration of the event.

Ride all three courses and get an exclusive invite to pre-ride the brand new Carver Singletrack Trail hosted by One Track Mind. More details to come.

For race information and to register, visit threeriversparks.org/page/big-woods-classic.

