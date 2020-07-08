It’s a singletrack trifecta! A three-pack of mountain bike races! This year, Big Woods Classic will have a new twist.
Due to COVID-19 and the inability to have large, in-person gatherings, this year’s Big Woods Classic will take place virtually over a two-week period beginning this Saturday, July 11, and concluding Sunday, July 26.
To triple the fun, Three Rivers Parks District is adding the Elm Creek and Murphy-Hanrehan single-track trails to the event at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve. Race one course or all three. Citizen and competitive categories for all ages and abilities available.
People can race any time and submit their results through an online portal during the two-week window. The three courses will be marked for the duration of the event.
Ride all three courses and get an exclusive invite to pre-ride the brand new Carver Singletrack Trail hosted by One Track Mind. More details to come.
For race information and to register, visit threeriversparks.org/page/big-woods-classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.