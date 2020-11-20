Better Together Service Day Nov. 22 at Alleluia Lutheran Church

Although congregation members can’t gather in-person for this year’s family service day at Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael, folks will still be able to stop by and drive through to get their good deeds in.
“Historically as a church we have had an annual ‘Better Together Family Service Day’ where we come together to work on various service projects together or we send out members into the community to serve our neighbors,” said Alleluia Director of Community Engagement, Carol Bauer-Langager. “[But] given the current pandemic and wanting to make sure we are doing our part keeping our community safe, we have turn the event into a 'DIY' Service Day.”
Families are encouraged to drive through the Alleluia parking lot to pick up a packet of do-it-yourself service projects at home. Instructions on what to do when the projects are completed are included in these packets, as folks will be able to return their materials to the church for them to distribute, or they can choose to directly share with someone in need.
Swing through the Alleluia Lutheran Church parking lot at 10401 30th St. NE, St. Michael) between 11:00 a.m. and noon this Sunday, Nov. 22 to pick up your packet.
More information is available at www.alleluialutheranchurch.org/ .
