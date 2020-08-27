Benefit in St. Michael for sound tech who had massive heart attack

Bob Jensen, 50, of Elk River, suffered a massive heart attack on July 10, while setting up for a Doug Allen Nash a show at Breezy Point Resort. He was working as a sound tech for the band.
Jensen coded and was resuscitated three times. He received CPR within 1 minute, and paramedics were on site working on him within 3 minutes. The paramedics were able to restore his pulse and transport him via ambulance to the nearest airport, then airlifted him to St. Cloud Hospital’s Cardiac ICU.
According to a GoFundMe page, Jensen “has been making great progress since arriving at St. Cloud Hospital, however, he has a long road ahead of him for recovery, and needs financial assistance to pay his medical bills, and support his family.”
This is where local musicians, like a small family unit, have decided to come together and help Jensen and his family with some support as he is still unable to go home until he finishes therapy.
A benefit for Jensen is happening Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Le Musique Room of the St. Michael Cinema. It will be a family-friendly event, with 100% of the proceeds and donations going to Jensen and his family.
Tom Pickard, the owner of Le Musique Room in St. Michael, has worked with Jensen at the local concert venue, where Jensen is a sound guy for bands.
“Bob came referred to me from Bryan Rivard – lead tech at the Medina Ballroom about four years ago,” Pickard said. “Bob has done a fantastic job of teching shows and working with customers. His representation of the company to customers has been second to none.”
Jensen’s fiancée, Jody Simon, said Jensen is in rehab working on speech, occupational and physical therapy.
Pickard said all of the entertainers are donating their time.
“Most of them have worked with Bob at some location in some form or another. All realize how important it is to support one of our own,” he said.
“We all do benefits and fundraisers from time to time as the entertainment. It comes with the territory. But when it hits home, we all want to be there to support our own. With Bob, it was easy as he has touched so many in an amazingly positive way. It’s the right thing to do for a good man.”
The performance schedule for the Aug. 30 benefit includes solo acoustic acts Bryce Hegge at 1:45 p.m., Gwagth at 2 p.m., Erica Hanson at 2:15 p.m., Shane Martin at 2:30 p.m., GB Leighton at 2:45 p.m., and Ben Johnson at 3 p.m.
Other performances are: The Floras (duo acoustic), at 3:15 p.m. Sound of Simon (duo acoustic) at 3:35 p.m., Daisy Dillman Band (trio acoustic) at 4:15 p.m., auction at 4:45 p.m., Chris Hawkey (solo acoustic) at 5 p.m., guitar action at 5:15 p.m, Anderson Daniels (full band) at 5:30 p.m., guitar auction at 6:45 p.m., and the Plott Hounds at 7 p.m.
The gates open at 1:30 p.m.
The event also includes live auction items, which include signed guitars, signed gold records, show tickets, private parties and more. These items have all been donated by the artists performing and beyond, will see all proceeds going to Jensen.
Wright Sound and Lighting is providing the sound system. Whiskey Pete Productions is providing the lighting. Icabod Productions is providing the stage. Le Musique Room is providing the marketing and infrastructure for the event. St. Michael Cinema is providing space for the event. All the techs and Le Musique Room staff are volunteering their time as well.
“The day will cost virtually nothing to produce and has everything to gain monetarily for Bob as well as strengthen the heart of the music community during a time that has us nearly wiped out,” Pickard said.
For more information, visit goexit205.com or call 612-314-9199. To donate directly to Jensen and his family, visit gofundme.com/helpbob2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.