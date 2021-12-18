Winter is fully upon us, which means winter parking regulations. There will be no parking on any public area city streets during specific times listed below with the risk of being towed or ticketed if violated. The restrictions include any obstructions to the road including trailers, ATVs, boats, cars, etc.
Albertville
Winter parking is in effect in Albertville from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. until April 1, 2022. All vehicles should refrain from parking on city streets after a snowfall until the streets are cleared.
St. Michael
Winter parking is in effect in St. Michael from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. until April 1, 2022. The city of St. Michael maintains over 100 miles of roads.
Rogers
Winter parking is in effect in Rogers from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. until March 31, 2022.
Medina
Winter parking is in effect in Medina from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. until March 31, 2022. If at all possible, the Medina plow crew would appreciate having no vehicles parked on city streets when snowfall occurs during the daytime to allow for better plowing services down your streets.
Corcoran
Winter parking is in effect in Corcoran from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. until April 1, 2022. No parking is allowed on any city street at any time if snowfall is 2 inches or greater. This will be in effect until such roads are plowed, and snow has been removed from such roads. Corcoran has over 64 miles of roads that are maintained by their public works staff.
