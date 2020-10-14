Barnett announces candidacy for Maple Grove City Council

Elected to the Maple Grove City Council in 2016, Kristy Barnett has been a public servant leader getting things done. Since becoming a council member, she has become the council liaison to the Citizens Advisory Committee, the Suburban Transit Authority, and she sits on the Center for Innovations and Arts Advisory Council. Barnett is visible in and outside the Government Center and she is available to residents in person, on the phone, or through social media.
Barnett moved to Maple Grove in 2004. She lives on Weaver Lake and is a former Weaver Lake Conservation Association Board Member. Living on a lake is one reason Barnett believes that we need to preserve our natural resources.
“We need to balance our use of our parks and lakes with an eye to the future to preserve and enhance our natural resources,” said Barnett.
She believes it is important to contribute to the community you live in and takes it further than serving on the city council. “Serving others is an integral part of my life, and I have been helping others in Maple Grove and throughout the Twin Cities since I moved to Minnesota,” said Barnett.
She is an active member of the Maple Grove Lions and recently elected to the Board of Directors. She is also a long-standing member of the Junior League of Minneapolis and a volunteer at CROSS Services. Additionally, Barnett is a former Debate Coach at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Park Center High School, a District 279 school.
Originally from San Diego, Barnett earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Minnesota. “I joke that I bleed maroon and gold because I am a huge Gopher fan, especially football and basketball,” she said. She finds Minnesota winters challenging but visits her family often. “I tell everyone back in California that I had to move to Maple Grove to get beach-front property,” Barnett said.
Barnett has received several recommendations or endorsements from community leaders and residents showcased on her social media accounts, with more arriving every couple of days. In the local Maple Grove Facebook groups, phrases of support like “She gets things done” and “She was a leader for the community when the civil unrest was happening in Minneapolis” are seen often. Barnett is a proven leader who delivers results for our community and will continue to produce if re-elected.
If re-elected, Barnett’s priorities will continue to be: Fiscal Responsibility – Taking a common-sense approach to making government efficient and cost-effective while delivering high-quality service. Economic Development – Maintaining and expanding an economic environment that grows and attracts the private sector to Maple Grove, bringing them quality jobs. Being A Public Safety Advocate – Supporting our police and fire departments to keep Maple Grove s safe and continue to support their efforts to build strong relationships within our community. Mindful Development – Making wise development choices for new projects and redevelopment plans to be a good fit for the community now and in the future.
For more information about visit kristyforcouncil.com or facebook.com/kristyforcouncil
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.