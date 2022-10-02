Highland Bank, a local independently-owned community bank celebrated the ground breaking of its St Michael branch, the latest in its commitment to modernize facilities and invest in the communities it supports.

Representatives from Highland Bank, the city of St Michael, Wall Companies, Larson Building and Mohagen Hansen Architecture attended the ceremony to break ground on the project.

