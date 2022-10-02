Highland Bank, a local independently-owned community bank celebrated the ground breaking of its St Michael branch, the latest in its commitment to modernize facilities and invest in the communities it supports.
Representatives from Highland Bank, the city of St Michael, Wall Companies, Larson Building and Mohagen Hansen Architecture attended the ceremony to break ground on the project.
The new facility is approximately 5,000 square feet of office space, and is expected to be complete in first quarter 2023.
Highland Bank Chief Executive Officer Rick Wall opened the ceremony by restating Highland Bank’s commitment to St Michael. He said, “We opened the bank in St Michael over 75 years ago, and are so very pleased to be able to continue the vision for the downtown corridor with this project.”
The new building is located at 113 Central Avenue East in St. Michael, just under one mile from the location Highland Bank currently occupies. The location improves access points to the bank by better aligning with traffic patterns, and provides amenities including wider drive through lanes and updated servicing areas designed for modern banking requirements.
Holly Mork will continue to serve the St. Michael area as Branch Manager, said, “Our team is excited to see this planning process now coming to fruition. We are busy planning for our open house, and have both old and new aspects of our community that will be showcased in our new office. It will be fun to bring it all together.”
Follow the progress of this project and other important happenings at Highland Bank on Highland’s website highland.bank as well as the bank social media pages.
