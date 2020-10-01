Ballot drop site in Maple Grove

Completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Maple Grove Government Center now through Nov. 2. Those dropping off completed ballots should look for the banner “Return mailed ballots here” on the side the of the trailer. Maple Grove Fire is providing temporary office space that allows an efficient location to safely and securely drop off ballots without the need to go inside the government center.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments