Bakken inducted into Half Century Club

(Submitted photo)

MNA President Chad Koenen presents Peggy Bakken, former Sun Newspaper executive editor, with a plaque commemorating her induction into the Half Century Club Jan. 26 at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest Hotel in Brooklyn Park. Bakken is the former APG of East Central Minnesota executive editor and worked for Don and Carole Larson.

“No. I can’t believe it’s been 50 years,” said veteran journalist and former APG of East Central Minnesota executive editor Peggy Bakken, when asked about her induction into the Half Century Club last week.

She was honored Jan. 26 with three other Minnesota journalists at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention in Brooklyn Park with membership in the coveted Half Century Club, reserved for those journalists who have served the industry for 50 years or more. The other three inductees included Charles Hunt, editor of the Faribault County Register, Gerald Johnson, publisher of the Fulda Free Press and four other area publications, and Dennis Doeden, former publisher of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, and current features reporter.

