Bakken inducted into Half Century Club

MNA President Chad Koenen presents Peggy Bakken, former Sun Newspaper executive editor, with a plaque commemorating her induction into the Half Century Club Jan. 26 at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest Hotel in Brooklyn Park. Bakken is the former APG of East Central Minnesota executive editor and worked for Don and Carole Larson.
“No. I can’t believe it’s been 50 years,” said veteran journalist and former APG of East Central Minnesota executive editor Peggy Bakken, when asked about her induction into the Half Century Club last week.
She was honored Jan. 26 with three other Minnesota journalists at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention in Brooklyn Park with membership in the coveted Half Century Club, reserved for those journalists who have served the industry for 50 years or more. The other three inductees included Charles Hunt, editor of the Faribault County Register, Gerald Johnson, publisher of the Fulda Free Press and four other area publications, and Dennis Doeden, former publisher of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, and current features reporter.
Bakken’s career started in college when she worked at the Chronicle in 1972 at St. Cloud State University. In 1975 she was hired by Don and Carole Larson for a reporter job in Osseo. She covered numerous beats, including city council and some sports. In 1978 she was winner of the prestigious Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award, presented to the most effective editorial writer in the state. In 1980, just five years after being hired by the Larsons, she had been named managing editor of their five publications.
In 2004, she was named executive editor at Sun Newspapers, responsible for editorial content of 20 newspapers and 39 journalists. She retired in 2018, but continued her role on the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board, where she currently serves as chair.
At her induction ceremony at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park, Bakken thanked the Larsons, Sun Newspapers, ECM and APG for their faith in her, and also noted that the future of community newspapers is “very bright.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.