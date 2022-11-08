With all the precincts reporting, the unofficial results have Kristin Bahner (DFL) winning the House Dist. 37B seat with 12,293 votes (55.61%).

Challenger John Bristol (R) received 9,802 votes (44.34%). There were 11 write-in votes.

