Students and staff in the Osseo School District returned to their respective buildings on Monday as the Hybrid Learning Model began after two weeks of Distance Learning to start the school year. Said Superintendent Cory McIntyre: “We had a very successful first day in the hybrid learning model. Our schools were well-prepared and successfully implemented the required and recommended elements of our safety plans. Students and staff were clearly excited to be back in buildings. Students were highly engaged and did an amazing job following all of our new protocols and routines. Staff were diligent about implementing our safety protocols while providing strong instructional content and supporting student learning. I am very proud of our students and staff and grateful to our families for their patience, understanding and support as we started the hybrid learning model.”
